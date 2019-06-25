Senate passes Education Omnibus Bill, Governor expected to sign

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- West Virginia is one step closer to having it’s first charter schools after House Bill 206, an education omnibus bill passed the State Senate on Monday.

It passed the Senate with a vote of 18-16 and will allow three charter schools to be implemented by counties until the year 2023. After that three more will be allowed every three years.

“The educators and the public repeatedly said we don’t want charter schools and that’s what we did,” said WVEA President Dale Lee after the bill passed.

Now it’s up to Governor Jim Justice who tweeted after the bill passed:

“I applaud the @ wvsenate for passing the education bill tonight. This is the correct resolution that aids our teachers, students, and all those in the education community and I look forward to signing it. # WV“

During the floor session storms in the area forced everyone to leave the chamber, later in the night Senator Michael Woelfel warned a tornado would be coming in November 2020.

“We want to make sure we elect people who are going to listen to West Virginians to the House and Senate, not outside interest groups,” Lee.