Sen. Capito released video statement after securing Republican nomination

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito, R-WV, released the following statement after winning the Republican nomination during the WV Primary election.
This election certainly has been unusual. It’s just amazing how many people voted whether it was absentee or came out to vote or early voting. So, congratulations West Virginia on tremendous numbers.
I am deeply honored that so many West Virginia Republicans came out and voted for me and asked to send me back to the United States Senate for another term.
I’m working hard on economic development issues as we reopen from this COVID pandemic. I have been very mindful to make sure that West Virginia is a part of both the health and economic circumstances that we found ourselves in. And I’m ready for our economy to get going, moving and growing so that we can take off where we left off.
As the Republican leader in the state, I look forward to running with a great slate of Republican candidates. I’m deeply honored that you are giving me the chance to be your candidate to go back to the Senate to have a powerful voice to advocate for what a great state we have and great people.U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito, R-WV
I hope to see each and every one of you on the campaign trail to ask for your vote. Thank you!
