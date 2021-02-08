Senators propose bill to give employees more options to compensate overtime

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) have introduced a new bill that would give employees more flexibility when it comes to using overtime benefits.

Capito says the “Working Families Flexibility Act” would lift restrictions on private-sector workers and give them the same options regarding overtime benefits as government workers.

“Working parents provide for their families, make ends meet, and take care of all the responsibilities that come with maintaining a household,” Capito said. “Those responsibilities also mean the time spent with their children is all the more important. The Working Families Flexibility Act would lift restrictions on private-sector workers and afford them the same options government workers have when it comes to using their overtime benefits. Now more than ever, moms and dads need the flexibility to maintain this work-life balance at home.”

Congress passed the “Federal Employee Flexible and Compressed Work Schedule Act” in 1978. That bill gave federal, state and local governments the ability to give their employees the choice between overtime pay or paid time off for working overtime. The senators say the legal privilege is unfair to private-sector workers and impedes employers who want to give their employees more flexibility when balancing work and family obligations.

“For many families, especially those with young children, their most precious commodity is time with each other – and that has never been more challenging to balance with work than during the current pandemic,” Lee said. “For decades, federal labor laws have unfortunately restricted the way parents and workers can use their time, while giving special exemptions from these laws to government employees. This is unacceptable: the same work-life options available to government employees should be available to private-sector workers as well, especially during these challenging times.”

The senators say the “Working Families Flexibility Act” would amend the “Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938” to give employers the flexibility necessary to allow their employees to make a choice between traditional overtime pay or paid time off for any overtime hours worked.