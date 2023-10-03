CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says Senior Status Judge James J. Rowe is being recalled to active duty following the passing of 13th Judicial Circuit Judge Joanna I. Tabit.

According to the Court, Judge Rowe was initially assigned to the 13th Circuit starting Aug. 7, 2023, to preside over Tabit’s cases if needed. Judge Tabit passed away Sept. 29, 2023, following an extended illness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rowe’s assignment was originally to fill in when needed until Oct. 7, 2023. However, the Court says he will now take on the position until a successor for Tabit’s bench is appointed by the governor, is sworn in and assumes office.