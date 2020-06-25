Seniors kicked out of graduation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One Kanawha County school celebrated its long-awaited graduation ceremony, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Myrtle Beach, some seniors could not take part.

Kanawha County Schools made the last-minute decision to not allow any graduates and guests who have traveled to Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days attend graduation.

With hours to spare, families came together to put on a graduation ceremony, with fake diplomas and the crossing of the tassel from right to left, just for those seniors who were on the outs.

Saint Albans High School Senior, Chenoah Vanhorn said, “I don’t think it was fair how we were done, but we made the best out of any situation possible and I’m so glad I got to graduate with these people and I’ll forever have these memories.”

