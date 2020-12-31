Seniors rush to health department to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that anyone over 80-years-old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Within hours, it created an unprecedented rush outside of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The blankets, lawn chairs, and wheelchairs were out as more than 100 seniors and their caretakers waited in the brisk weather to get vaccinated.

“This is my 96-year-old father in law so we want to make certain he’s protected,” said one woman 13 News approached.

“We’ve been trying to find out from his social services and his other healthcare providers when the vaccine would be available for him so this came kind of a surprise out of the blue,” she said.

Dr. Sherri young and other health workers were trying to accommodate the unprecedented amount of people that showed up.

Some who were disabled were vaccinated directly in their car or in the parking lot.

Many in this high-risk age group said they were happy with the Governor’s decision.

“I think it’s wonderful and I applaud him,” said one woman whose leg was crippled so she had to wait in her car until receiving further direction from the staff.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department stopped giving vaccinations as it got dark, turning away those who weren’t already in line.

All of Thursday’s appointments are already accounted for you, but more appointments can be made by calling (304) 348-8080.

