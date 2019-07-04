Sensor-friendly options for the Fourth of July

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Fourth of July is a day filled with much excitement and celebration, however, some families with children on the autism spectrum say they find it more difficult to celebrate.

The West Virginia Autism Training Center on Marshall University’s campus is working to spread awareness of sensory overload during Independence Day.

The Center’s Service Coordinator, Julie O’Malley said children on the spectrum are tasked to process senses like sight, sound and smell at these celebrations which often times can be triggering, if not prepared.

She said the best way to prepare children with autism for Fourth of July celebrations is talking points – explaining to them the things they will see, hear and smell.

The center has created a shareable PDF file for parents to use and read to their children to help them prepare for the loud noises and bright lights.

The center also provides other resources for families as well on their website.