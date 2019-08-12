Severe storms and flooding possible Tuesday (August 13, 2019)

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Strong to severe storms are likely on Tuesday according to the Stormtracker 13 meteorologists, coming in several rounds.

Round 1 of storms Tuesday – Predictor Model Output 7:45am

The first round of storms should happen even as people head to work or school as an anticipated mesoscale system spins out a line or lines of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could contain strong wind gusts but this round will also move through very quickly.

Despite the early rain, the air will not cool much and cloud coverage also will not help much to avoid late day storms as our meteorologists anticipate highs to get back up to about 92 with a heat index of 100 or so. Then a second round of storms is expected to form and move into the area with the greatest amount of available heat energy which would be the southern coalfield areas of West Virginia and Kentucky.

Round 2 of storms Tuesday – Predictor model output 5 p.m.

The second round of storms could easily feature strong, damaging wind gusts as well as some hail and heavy downpours.

Things should quiet for a few hours before a third push of showers and storms much later, crossing past midnight and these should not have as much wind or lightning but should contain plenty of rainfall.

Round 3 of storms Tuesday night – Predictor model output 11 p.m.

Street flooding will be possible in any round of storms but especially later with downpours lingering on areas that will have already been soaked.

Forecast amounts of rain from Sunday night through Wednesday night showing pockets of up to two inches of rain in southern and mountainous areas of WV and southeast KY – Image: NOAA WPC

The latest outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma puts most of the area in a Slight Risk for Tuesday. That’s level 2 out of 5 on the “risk scale” meaning we should be weather-aware that day.



Tuesday’s Severe Storm Risk Outlook issued Sunday night – from NWS SPC

Stay tuned for updates as we approach a busy weather day Tuesday.