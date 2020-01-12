Severe storms leave thousands without power in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Thousands of customers remain without electricity in West Virginia after severe storms swept through the state.

Appalachian Power says more than 13,000 homes and businesses had no service Sunday in southern West Virginia. More than 3,300 of the customers are in Kanawha County, while there are about 1,800 customers out in Wayne County and about 1,100 in Putnam County.

FirstEnergy says about 5,100 customers are without service, including nearly 1,200 customers in Calhoun County.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 56 mph were reported in Huntington and Parkersburg as the storms moved through Saturday.