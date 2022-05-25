(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are possible late Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening with the chance for gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado or two in the broader WOWK-TV viewing area.

Severe weather risk outlook area for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

The slideshow below shows the projected timing and path of storms. Basically they will form up in Kentucky mid afternoon then bloom into stronger cells late afternoon/early evening and move northeast.

The top risk is the potential for damaging winds. In the image below, if you’re standing in the yellow zone, there’s a 10% chance you’ll have a damaging wind happen within 25 miles of you.

Severe wind risk outlook for Thursday

The tornado risk is also low but is not zero. It’s listed as a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any point in the green area in the image below. If a few individual storm cells can get cranked up, we could see those rotate and kick out an isolated tornado or two.

Tornado risk outlook for Thursday

There is also a chance for some hail in the storms Thursday. In the image below there’s a 5% chance of large hail within 25 miles of any given point in that region.

Hail risk outlook for Thursday

There should be some strong wind gusts above 20 miles per hour even without any severe storm risk on Thursday afternoon.

Looking at one model sounding for 5 p.m. in the western viewing area we have lots of heat with 80s for highs. That makes the air warmer than surrounding air above it meaning it will rise on its own rapidly. The cloud bases appear to be low which is an ingredient often found in severe storms. There is a good bit of CAPE or convective available potential energy. That combines heat and humidity to make the surface air parcel more buoyant meaning stronger updrafts. Those are key for severe storms to develop.

There is decent forecast of changing wind direction with height meaning updrafts can rotate. There are faster winds above slower winds which adds in lifting the slower air up off the ground. Finally, the automated possible hazard type which looks at previous cases where the atmosphere is like this, shows up as a marginal tornado risk. That’s not a big risk that’s just not zero risk.

So again, wind is the main risk followed by hail then tornadoes are on the bottom of the list.

This information is just a snapshot from one model for one time period. There are other models with smaller severe storm risks. We will keep an eye on things for you and keep you advised.

