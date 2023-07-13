(WOWK) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the WOWK TV 13 News viewing area until at least 9 p.m. on Thursday July 13, 2023.

Severe thunderstorm watch for 13 News area until 9 p.m. Thursday 7/13/23

Damaging winds above 57 mph are possible along with large hail and the chance of an isolated tornado. Frequent lightning is also being seen with storms. If you hear thunder, please do not stay outside, move indoors.

Severe storm outlook for 7/13/23 from NWS SPC

