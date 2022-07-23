CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for multiple counties across the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a thunderstorm warning in Kanawha County until 4:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact northern Kanawha County, including the cities and towns of Kanawha River, Nitro, Cross Lanes, Pinch and Sissonville.

According to the NWS, 40 mph winds are possible.

The NWS canceled the previous heat advisory in the area as of 3:37 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm warning was also issued for Boyd County, Southeastern Greenup County, North Central Lawrence County and Eastern Carter County in Kentucky until 3:45 p.m.

According to Greenup County Public Safety, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Load, 10 miles north of Carter Caves State Park. The storm was moving southeast at 30 mph.

Another severe thunderstorm was also tracked near Oldtown and Grayson going southeast at 25 mph around 2:58 p.m., Greenup County Public Safety says.

Possible impacted areas in Kentucky include Grayson, Carter Caves State Park, Load, Denton, Gesling, Greenbo Lake, Oldtown, Naples, Carter, Flatwoods, Russell, Bellefonte, Hopewell, Brushart, Hitchins, Warnock, Cannonsburg, Princess, Durbin, Coalton, Rush, Summit and Mavity.

13 News will provide updates throughout this severe weather.

For the latest weather updates, subscribe to StormTracker 13.