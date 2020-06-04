Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of viewing area Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the region once again Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the northernmost portion of the channel 13 viewing area from 1 PM until 8 PM Thursday. Storms are expected to move south but not be quite as strong later in the evening.

Predictor weather model output for 8 p.m. thursday June 4, 2020

Hot and humid air combined with a weak cold front will lead to the development of very tall thunderstorms which can produce heavy rainfall and subsequent strong winds along with the rain.

There may be a need for more watches or warnings in other parts of the region as well where the heat and humidity are causing strong storms to build. According to our Predictor, most of the storms should be gone sometime around 2 – 3 a.m. Friday before firing up again Friday afternoon. As much as an inch and a half to two inches of rain is possible in some areas while very little rain is possible in other spots.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Friday night. Localized flooding possible. This is only a model to be used for general guidance

