(WOWK) Severe thunderstorms have diminished and the tornado watch for the area has been allowed to expire. Now colder temperatures will move into the region over the next few days, and by the weekend the highs will be running a good 15 degrees below normal.

The temperatures will drop in stages, with highs close to 60 Thursday afternoon.

Predictor model output for temperatures on Thursday afternoon/evening

Highs will be closer to 50 on Friday with some showers coming in along another cold front later in the evening.

Predictor model output for Friday night with mountain snow and lowland showers

Then on the weekend we face the chance for some light rain mixing with light snow in the high West Virginia mountains. Highs will be in the 40s with lows Saturday night into Sunday morning below freezing. Plants may need to be covered.

Predictor model output for Sunday morning temperatures

