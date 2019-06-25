Severe Weather update

“It is my belief that a tornado touched down in several areas of the County. This will be verified by the National Weather Service, however based on damage we are seeing and pictures that have been provided it appears a tornado touched down in Kanawha County,” stated Commission President Kent Carper. The hardest hit areas appear to be the Corridor G area, South Hills, Kanawha State Forrest and the Elk River area.

There are currently 16,000 Appalachian Power customers without power, which means approximately 25,000 people without power.

Kanawha County Emergency Officials are working at the Emergency Operations Center and in the field surveying the areas to determine which areas have significant damage.