Sheetz announces $3 per hour extra compensation for employees

ALTOONA, PA (WOWK) — Sheetz announces it is giving extra compensation to support its frontline employees working through the COVID-19 crisis. The company says it will pay its store employees an additional $3 per hour from March 13th to April 23rd.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz says it is also actively hiring store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand. Full-time and part-time positions are available in both daytime and evening shifts. Anyone interested in applying for a job with the company can visit the Sheetz website.

The company says the health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve. Sheetz has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items. Sheetz has also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, countertops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper handwashing and hygiene.

To follow social distancing recommendations, Sheetz’s full menu is available to order and pay on the Sheetz website and through its app 24/7.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories