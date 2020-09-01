Sheriff’s Department embracing social media during COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) COVID-19 has forced many people outside of their comfort zones as they look for ways to connect while staying socially distant. But one sheriff’s department in our area is embracing the challenge by turning to social media with updates and special guests.

“I’m used to it now because my kids showed me a lot of things going through this,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. He said he never expected to be this fluent with social media tools. But over the summer he’s become pretty comfortable in front of the camera.

The department had an active facebook page well before the pandemic.”We started our Facebook page back with my prior boss. We had the floods that hit and the derecho and stuff like that and we started using social media then to get information out to our citizens for supplies.”

But in recent months the sheriff has started using it more and more as COVID-19 limits face to face interaction.

There have even been guests on his live Facebook videos to talk about everything from voting, drug court and latest covid numbers.

The live videos average around 1,500 viewers. The page itself has over 23,000 followers.