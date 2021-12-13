Sheriff’s office is asking for help in finding missing girl from Nitro, WV

(WOWK) – A young girl has turned up missing in Nitro. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Kaylee Steele was last seen December 10, 2021 at Nitro High School leaving with a friend possibly named Haley. At 3:30 p.m. Kayla texted her parents that she would be home at 8:30. She did not return home over the weekend and was reported missing overnight.



Ms. Steele is 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and dark brown or black hair.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts since Friday at school is urged to call 304-357-0169, message us on social media, email us at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message us through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us

