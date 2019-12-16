Shining Star program aims to help families not served by other charities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Christmas morning is just nine days away. Some families in need are still scrambling to make sure their little ones have something under the tree.

Most charity deadlines have already come and gone.

Organizers of the Catholic Charities’ Shining Star Christmas program target their effort to people with no where else to turn. Monday and Tuesday this week they’ll be distributing toys to more than 100 families. The charity is one of the last places parents can turn for help with toys.

“We several years ago decided to work with other agencies that either can’t provide the toys because people aren’t eligible or people don’t meet the deadline,” said caseworker for Catholic Charities Fredericka White. “We decided we’d work with people who fall through the cracks.”

White and dozens of volunteers spent the day distributing toys collected by area churches. The deadline for the Shining Star program has also passed leaving families just now asking for help with very few options.

“I would just like to say that people next year maybe should pay attention to the other agencies the deadlines so that no one ever has to be told no or that none of us ever have to say no to a need,” White said. Turning people no is heartbreaking for her and others who take the desperate calls.

“It is very tough. Saying no to someone in need is one of the toughest parts of my job. It doesn’t leave you when you have to say no,” White said.

The deadline to apply for help from the major toy providers in the area is typically the last week of October. The deadline is early so that families can be screen and charities have enough time to collect and sort donations. The United Way’s Christmas Bureau works with various charities to serve families in Kanawha, Boone and Putnam Counties. Based on preliminary numbers the Christmas Bureau screened 3,329 children for toys and 4,222 individuals for food. All of those received toys or food. That number is expected to increase.

If your family missed all of the local deadlines and you have no where else to turn for assistance Toys for Tots has limited resources available for those cases. You can call 681-207-9969 for more information.