Shipwreck Collection Market to close Charleston location later this month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another store in the Charleston Town Center Mall will soon be closing its doors.

Shipwreck Collections Market has announced the closure of its Charleston location on Sunday, Jan. 24. The store features vintage items in a marketplace-style shop featuring different vendors.

Shipwreck Collections Market will close the doors in the Charleston Town Center location on Sunday Jan. 31.

The Huntington Mall location will remain open.