‘Shoe Fairy’ receives surprise from anonymous donor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – She is known as “Kerri the Show Fairy” around the office at the United Way of Central West Virginia.

Kerri Cooper is the Community Impact Director there. She operates a program called the Equal Footing Fund. School Administrators from their five-county service area let her know when a student is in need of shoes and she makes sure those shoes are at the school waiting for them the next day.

This week after working a long night helping at a warming station she received news that caught her by surprise. She walked into the office to find that an anonymous donor had shipped 500 pairs of new shoes to the office for her project.

“So I walk in and she says you need to walk around to the other side,” explained Cooper. “I walk in and it was like the best Christmas present I had ever received. Still having joy from the warming center the night before and then seeing that, it was very emotional and very overwhelming.”

Since the school year started in August the Equal Footing Shoe Fund has provided needy students with 539 pairs of new shoes.

To find out more about how you can help with the Equal Footing Shoe Fund contact the United Way.

