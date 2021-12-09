All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Shooting death investigation in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police Dept. is now investigating the shooting death of a male in Williamson, West Virginia.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:07 pm, Troopers were dispatched to assist the Williamson Police Department with a shooting investigation.

According to Captain R. A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, Investigators found one male victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No other information will be released at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

