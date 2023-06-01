PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Portsmouth Dispatch received a call about a shooting just before 5 p.m. at the 1500 block of 9th street. Portsmouth Police confirms the 17-year-old male was taken to SOMC, where they were pronounced dead.

23-year-old Antonio Blake Milar of Portsmouth was arrested after police found him in an abandoned, burned building at the 1600 block of 6th street. He’s charged with murder and will be in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning.