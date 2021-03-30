Shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 is reporting a shooting that took place at Beam Street and 3rd Ave, on Charleston’s West Side.

Dispatch tells 13 News there is one victim at this time who was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Charleston Police Department, and medics are on scene. No word on a suspect at this time.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.