Shoppers gear up for another snow storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This next round of winter weather sent many Charleston residents to area stores to stock up before the storm hits.

The Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue in Charleston was busy all day, with shoppers stocking up for the impending weather. People from all over the Kanawha Valley were stopping in to grab staple items like milk, bread and eggs.

Savannah Compton of Charleston was out shopping and she says, “When we get snowed in we won’t need to worry about getting anything.” And that was the general consensus of the shoppers here today.

Compton adds she’s seen some scary scenes play out over the past couple of days. “My neighbor she works daily at the hospital and I watched her and she slid so bad just out of her driveway. So it’s very important that you get what you need now so you don’t have to be out in that and wreck and hurt yourself or hurt somebody else.” said, Compton.

Store manager Tom Keaton says that they have been ready for the rush of shoppers. “We actually have shipments six days a week.”

He adds that they will be open as long as the power is still on. “Just know that we’re here for ya. At times like this, that’s what we’re here for so w’e’re not closing early no matter what so we’ll be here.”

