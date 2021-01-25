Should age really be the first factor in who receives COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Currently, the emphasis on who should receive the vaccine first in West Virginia is for people who are 65 and older.

But those who are younger than 65 but have underlying health conditions that put them at risk for COVID-19 say their getting frustrated with the wait.

42-year-old Sarah Warner is just one of the dozens of people who reached out to 13 News, making their case as to why they should be considered for the vaccine, regardless of age.

Warner says, “So I got the letter today from my oncologist, and I signed up this morning and put in the information that I had cancer, but I don’t know any more than that.”

Warner is currently battling breast cancer. She has been patiently waiting for her turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.She adds, ‘The biggest thrill of my life right now is going to the doctor, or going to have treatment. And if I’m supposed to guard myself and this will help, why am I not getting it?”

Today Governor Jim Justice reported another first for the Mountain State.

“This morning we became the first state in the nation to launch a COVID vaccine pre-registration system. All West Virginians can now pre-register to get their vaccine.And as we get the vaccine from the federal government we will absolutely quickly and effeciently get those shots in arms.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

That system is aleady backlogged with thousands of registrations.

Warner says, “I saw something at noon where about 40 some thousand people signed up which is great. It’s great that our community wants to sign up and wants to get the vaccine cause that’s what it’s going to take but at the same time.. It’s frustrating for me.. I don’t know how long I’m going to have to stay home and not be protected.”

As Governor Justice also emphasized today, even though you pre-register, it doesn’t guarantee you a quick vaccine. “Remember now.. This is just a pre-registration.. That’s all it is. It’s just some way to make it more convenient where you’re not calling on the phone.” said Governor Justice in is COVID-19 briefing.

But people like Warner argue: The website still leaves you in the dark. “It doesn’t give you a number, It doesn’t let you know where you are in the lotto or anything.” said, Warner.

