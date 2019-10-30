Signature Chefs Auction raises $50,000 for March of Dimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Ten of Charleston’s best chefs served up their best creations Monday night at the Signature Chefs Auction.

The event, which was held at the Marriott Charleston Town Center, benefits the March of Dimes.

13 News anchor Rob Macko was the emcee for the event.

Guests bid on live and silent auction items to raise money for the March of Dimes, which advocates for healthy moms and babies.

“Everything that an expectant mother a new mother would need the March of Dimes is there for them every step of the way. It’s such an important thing,” said Michelle Paterno, a March of Dimes Executive Senior Leader.

The March of Dimes raised $50,000 at the event. WOWK 13 News was a proud sponsor of the Signature Chefs Auction.

This year’s ambassador family is the Eskew family of Charleston.

Their daughter was born premature and they’ve been big supporters of the March of Dimes ever since.

Bella Eskew is a happy and healthy four-year-old girl.

She loves to play and loves animals.

She’s come a long way from when her mom Casey was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia which went to Casey’s brain.

“My perfect pregnancy turned into a little bit of a scary one. Within two days I was in the hospital and I never left,” Casey Eskew said.

Bella was born at 32 weeks at 2 pounds, 14 ounces.

She spent five weeks in the NICU before she could go home.

Casey and her husband Zach learned about the March of Dimes when Bella was in the NICU.

“When I found out about the March of Dimes I said this is something I need to be involved in,” Casey said.

Once Bella got to four pounds she could go home and has been a healthy child ever since.

Casey and Zach began raising money for the March of Dimes through their “Bella Ginger Snaps” team.

They are honored to be this year’s March of Dimes ambassador family for Charleston.

“It’s a big deal. We love to help people. I try to instill that in Bella. You always want to help people, love everybody,” said Zach Eskew.

“If you’re pregnant or if you are expecting please look into it first because you never know when life’s going to take an unexpecting turn,” Casey Eskew said.