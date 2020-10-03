Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County for missing woman

News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
Silver Alert_1526506197210.jpg.jpg

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in West Virginia.

Dispatch officials say Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, has been missing since Sept. 28, 2020 and was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Sistrunk is described as a black female with brown eyes, 5’5″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, a blue nightcap, and socks. Sistrunk also has a history of dementia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS