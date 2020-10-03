Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County for missing woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say a Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in West Virginia.

Dispatch officials say Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, has been missing since Sept. 28, 2020 and was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Sistrunk is described as a black female with brown eyes, 5’5″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, a blue nightcap, and socks. Sistrunk also has a history of dementia.

