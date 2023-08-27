KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single vehicle accident has caused a power outage and road closure in Belle, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 700 block of East DuPont Ave.

Dispatchers said the car hit a utility pole resulting in several downed power lines. Two people were taken to the hospital; however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to Appalachian Power (AEP), about 700 people are without power in the area as of 10:40 p.m. The estimated restoration time is 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

DuPont Ave. between 7th Street and 9th Street is closed until further notice as AEP crews work.