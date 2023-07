Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A single vehicle accident has shut down part of 8th Avenue from 28th Street to 29th Street in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

They said a woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit a pole. The extent of her injuries are still unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County EMS and Huntington Fire Department responded to the accident.

The portion of the road is closed until further notice.