Sissonville nursing home tests positive for 34 COVID-19 cases, one death

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a Sissionville nursing home resulting in the death of a resident.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says a resident of the Cedar Ridge Center nursing home in Sissonville has passed away Saturday night from complications of COVID-19.

Additionally 26 residents, six staff members and two contractors have tested positive for the virus.

“We are saddened to report another outbreak and an additional death at a long-term care facility,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Our condolences go out to the family of the patient. Please remember these patients and their families as this is a very vulnerable population.”

The nursing home is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing the outbreak and takin measures to address the outbreak with residents and employees.

Last week during one of his briefings Gov. Jim Justice said he was instructing his staff to set up a system to re-test all residents and staff in West Virginia long-term care facilities. He has not issued that executive order yet.

