Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Six new areas opened in NRG to increase access to campgrounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Fitzwater, www.wvfalls.com

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will be increasing access to campgrounds with six additional areas to the park.

These include:

  • Army Camp
  • Brooklyn
  • Gauley Tailwaters
  • Meadowcreek
  • Thayer
  • War Ridge

This makes a total of nine areas in the park where camping is available when including Grandview Sandbar, Glade Creek and Stone Cliff.

According to a press release, these campsites, located mostly along the river, are primitive with limited restroom facilities, no drinking water and no hookups.

Camping is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations are not accepted for individual sites.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners remains a priority,” stated Park Superintendent Lizzie Watts.

“Please continue to recreate responsibly and practice Leave No Trace principles when visiting the park.”

For more information on camping in the park, visit the park website here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS