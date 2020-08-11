Six new deaths from virus reported in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports six new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19.
The six deaths ages range from 72 to 89 years old. Two of the deaths are from Mercer County.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Grant County. “As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 11, 2020, there have been 330,447 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 7,875 total cases and 147 deaths.
As of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, there are 130 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 46 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 14 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.
Cases per county: case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Two local men arrested in child trafficking cases
- 103-year-old woman celebrates birthday with first tattoo, first motorcycle ride
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump pulled from briefing; A look at the future of college football
- Six new deaths from virus reported in the Mountain State
- What do the kids say? K-12 students speak out on going back to school
- DMV mistake involving empty chair goes viral
- Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report
- Putin says Russia has approved COVID-19 vaccine
- Global COVID-19 cases double in 45 days, top 20 million