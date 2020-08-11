Six new deaths from virus reported in the Mountain State

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports six new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19.

The six deaths ages range from 72 to 89 years old. Two of the deaths are from Mercer County.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Grant County. “As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 11, 2020, there have been 330,447 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 7,875 total cases and 147 deaths.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, there are 130 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 46 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 14 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.

Cases per county: case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).

