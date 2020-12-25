Sleet, snow, and slick conditions: southeastern Ohio gets hit by a ‘White Christmas’ eve

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — People in Lawrence County, Ohio experienced a little bit of everything weather-wise Thursday.

It was really warm, it was about 50 degrees whenever I went to work this morning. When I left work it was 37 degrees; it started sleeting, snowing. (The) weather’s been crazy today. Megan Hunter, Ironton Resident

The Ohio Department of Transportation (OHDOT) has been preparing all day to face this weather, but say the mix of rain and snow has been problematic.

Sometimes we can apply brine, which is just salt and water mixed together, but since it’s been raining that rain would of course wash all that brine off of the roadway and it wouldn’t provide any benefit to us, so we really have to wait until it stops raining and starts to snow. Mark Gleichauf, OHDOT transportation administrator, Lawrence County

This meant as the temperature continued to drop, the untreated wet roads got very slick.

As the temperature dropped, wet roads quickly became dangerously slick. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Drivers say they could feel how slippery the roads were by dusk.

It’s actually very slick out. The inclement weather is just making everything a lot worse. Brody Pelfrey, Ashland, Kentucky resident

Drivers say they could tell how slick the roads had become. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Some say they are more excited to see the snow than others.

“I love snow I haven’t got really good snow last year we didn’t get a lot of snow but this year I think we’ll probably get a lot of snow this year.” Gracie Hunter, Ironton Resident

No matter the opinion of tonight’s weather, OHDOT crews are working hard to keep it as safe as possible out on the roads.

We’ll be covering all of Lawrence County. We have 12 trucks, 12 routes, and a driver for each one. Whatever happens, we’ll be ready for it. Mark Gleichauf, transportation administrator, Ohio Department of Transportation, Lawrence County

The area is expected to get around three to five inches of snow.

Road crews will be out all night trying to keep the roads clear. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Officials urge people to avoid the roads on Christmas Eve. If you must be out, you are encouraged to give yourself a lot of extra time, be cautious, brake early, and avoid road crews.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news