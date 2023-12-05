(WOWK) — Rain changing into some snow is expected to bring some slick conditions to the area roads in higher terrain areas of West Virginia on Wednesday morning. See the slideshow below for the StormTracker 13 anticipated road conditions.

The StormTracker 13 exclusive Future Road Temperatures map below shows the areas where there could be a few icy patches as well. Watch for bridges and overpasses in the morning even if there isn’t visible snow falling or sticking in your area.

Model snowfall output shows that the high terrain areas are once again the areas that we expect to see the higher amounts of snow.

The official list of advisories has a winter weather advisory in the high elevation areas of West Virginia where slick driving is possible across the day into Wednesday night.

The cold snap wont last too long as we anticipate warmer air to return to the region rapidly and in fact we see temperatures hopping into the mid 60s by the weekend when another line of showers and storms is expected along with strong wind gusts.

