Slideshow: Significant flooding in downtown Huntington

September 04 2021

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington experienced significant flooding this evening, as repetitive downpours dropped as much as 3.5 inches of rain in the span of just a couple of hours across the Jewel City and the surrounding area.

More rainfall, some of which could be heavy, is possible when Ida heads into the region Tuesday afternoon.

Radar estimates of how much rain fell over the Huntington area late Monday afternoon.

