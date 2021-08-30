Slideshow: Significant flooding in downtown Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington experienced significant flooding this evening, as repetitive downpours dropped as much as 3.5 inches of rain in the span of just a couple of hours across the Jewel City and the surrounding area.
More rainfall, some of which could be heavy, is possible when Ida heads into the region Tuesday afternoon.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.