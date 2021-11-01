Small businesses hope for a strong finish to 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Small, locally owned businesses are a main street staple in towns across the United States. But the pandemic proved to be too much for many to survive. As the holidays get underway, some will be looking for big boosts from holiday shoppers to make up ground lost during the pandemic.

Bowls and Spoons Cereal Bar just opened in Elk City. The manager there said they are hoping to get customers like Lucas and Lauren Travato buzzing about breakfast.

“We have been patiently waiting for this to open,” Lucas Travato said. “We think it is really cool.” Bowls and Spoons joins several newer small businesses in Elk City.

“A lot of small businesses are coming,” said Bowls and Spoons manager Xavier Jones. “We are rebuilding the form of Elk City and Charleston’s West Side and making it grow more.”

For businesses like Taylor Books in downtown Charleston, this Christmas will be their second holiday season in the middle of a global pandemic. The owner says being flexible was the key to weathering the pandemic so far. Events like Small Business Saturday have also helped to remind people about the importance of investing some of their holiday budget on local purchases.

“I’m just going to treat it like I would any other holiday season. You know with the exception that we are not as comfortable cramming so many bodies in the store,” said Taylor Books owner, Dan Carlisle.