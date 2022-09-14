RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday.

13 News confirmed on Monday that the location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County.

BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood to develop into a renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site, a $500,000,000 investment.

People in Ravenswood and surrounding communities are already talking about the opportunities the big announcement brings. There was buzz in the community Tuesday as word spreads about the future in Jackson County and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Mileny Brito recently opened Steaming Cup Cafe. It is the second business her family opened in Ravenswood. Brito said Tuesday’s announcement means there will be more people here to eat and shop in Ravenswood, helping businesses like hers succeed.

“I’m excited for it of course. I’ve been living in Ravenswood for about two years now. Just the growth with small businesses coming into the area a few more people that we see a little more diversity around the town, you know. I’m excited to see that and see this town grow.”

The Mayor of Ravenswood Josh Miller said Tuesday’s announcement will lead to even more jobs for people in the community as other businesses thrive. Miller said there are also big opportunities when it comes to the housing market in the region.

“You are going to see things improve, like the housing market. These small business investments, we’ve already had a lot going on downtown. You are going to see a lot more investment on such a large scale. We’ve got to think bigger now. We’ve got to continue to prepare for that,” Miller said.