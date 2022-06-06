CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — SNAP benefit recipients in West Virginia can now order products online at Spencer CashSaver.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), this became available on June 6 through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to partner with local grocery stores to expand safe grocery options for EBT cardholders in West Virginia,” says Director for DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services, Jacquelyn Hoppe.

