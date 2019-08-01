Snickers to offer 1 million free candy bars if Halloween date changes

Snickers said this is no trick only a treat.

Snickers said it will give away one million Snickers bars but only if the date of Halloween is changed.

A viral petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

In doing so Halloween would be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

“Snickers is all in on celebration Halloween to the fullest,” Snickers’ brand director Josh Olken stated in a press release, according to Thrillist. “If the federal government makes this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 114,000 people had signed the petition.