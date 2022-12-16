(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm.

Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the eastern part of the nation late Thursday into Friday.

GFS Predictor model output for Friday December 23

There are many different models showing many different possible amounts of snow but all models do point to some snow. So the confidence of seeing SOME snow is HIGH but the confidence in the amounts is LOW.

One of the reasons for such variable model snow amounts is the fact that the disturbance or “energy” for the possible storm is actually a very vague little ripple in the atmospheric flow situated over eastern Russia.

Disturbance in atmospheric flow that is the area to watch as it moves toward the U.S. next week.

One thing all of the models agree on is the big push of Arctic air after Friday. Christmas Eve day and Christmas should only see highs in the low 20s. The confidence of the cold air outbreak is HIGH and the confidence of the high temperature range is MEDIUM and increasing toward HIGH.

We’re going to need to bundle up big time for next weekend!

GFS Predictor model high temperatures for Christmas Day.

Be sure to stay with us for more information as models get more data. We’ll keep you advised!

