Snow squall causing multiple wrecks on I-79 in Kanawha County

Multiple reports of accidents have come in to the newsroom along I-79 north and south bound from Elkview, WV to near Amma, WV.

Some vehicles are off the side of the road, in the median and accidents have Kanawha County deputies requesting wreckers, additional assistance and EMS help.

A snow squall cross from Putnam county into Kanawha County this morning between 8am and 9:15am. This caused some brief white out conditions and an additional inch of snow within a half hour. Below is an image from I-77 where the band went through…behind this vehicle was a jackknifed truck in the median.

I-77 after the snow squall was passing by.

Radar shows it perfectly as it went by. And we’re seeing traffic shut down and divert to 119 through Blue Creek, Falling Rock and up to Clendenin.

Google Map with traffic issues, we’ve marked a few of the wrecks.

Be careful traveling in the area of I-79 but it’s best to avoid for the next few hours.