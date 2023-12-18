(WOWK) — Heavy snow squalls are causing areas of low visibility and strong winds making commuting a challenge in some areas. See a timelapse of a snow squall that passed through Charleston below:

Roads have started as wet but are expected to change to snowy, icy or a combination of both as temperatures drop. See the slide show below to see our exclusive Future Road Conditions forecast.

Roads had been wet but as the road temperature drops, we expect to see the roads freeze over, causing any new snow to stick on top. This will make untreated roads very slick in some areas like Summersville. See the comparison image below to see the progression from wet to snow covered and icy.

In terms of snowfall, very local effects will come into play, in particular the elevation of any particular location. The higher up you are in elevation, the more snow you should see. Our latest weather model output for snowfall is seen directly below.

The amount of snow will once again be low in many locations but the actual road conditions will be important so to help you get around easier, do the following: