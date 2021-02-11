Snowplows work around the clock to keep ice off the roads

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The West Virginia Division of Highways had been preparing for this storm since yesterday morning. This is definitely not a nine-to-five job!

“It was a very long night…from midnight to noon it’s always a long night,” said one DOH snowplow driver.

The Division of Highways in Charleston worked through the night to keep some of the area’s busiest roads safe for morning travelers.

“We’ve had crews around the clock for the past 48 hours,” Andy Estep, the District One Interstate Transportation Supervisor.

And they were ready for whatever mother nature could throw at them.

“Staging up, getting ready for it because we knew it was coming. It was raining real hard and we knew at some point it would freeze into ice,” said Robert Blaylock, the TW3 Crew leader.

Crews here in District One worked on Interstate 64, which plow drivers described as…

“A mess…It turned to ice honestly then it turned to snow. Then it snowed so hard we just had to plow, plow, plow to keep up with it,” said Blaylock.

And they had the tools to cope with it all.

“We may have used 100 ton on this event, but we still have plenty in our stockpile,” said Estep.

And just at District One, they have 500 tons of this salt mixture ready to use if the roads ice over tonight.

“If there would be more ice we have our calcium. What that does for lower temperatures is breaks the bond from ice, snow, or what have you,” said Estep.

During dangerous conditions like this, plow drivers want to remind people to be safe on the roads.

“If they just all slowed down it would help out a lot. Give us space…give us time,” said Blaylock.