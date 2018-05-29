Snowshoe Resort Kicks Off Their Summer Season

The unofficial start to summer means more cookouts, family time, and outdoor adventures. One West Virginia resort is just reopening for the season. We found out what’s new for this year and how you can get the biggest bang for your buck while enjoying a little mountain time.

“We like to call Snowshoe the gateway to adventure and in the summertime, it’s especially definitely true,” stated Shawn Cassell, Public Relations Manager, Snowshoe Mountain.

Shawn Cassell says adventure doesn’t stop on the mountain when the last snow melts. It has become a big summer destination for many.

“People want to get out and push their boundaries, get out of their comfort zones, and this is a perfect place to do it,” added Cassell. “When you go to Disney World or Busch Gardens you’re anything but relaxed while you’re there. Here, you’re out in nature and you can’t help but relax.”

And at elevations of over 4,800 feet, there’s more than one way to chill out.

“Beating the heat is half the reason for coming to Snowshoe during the summertime,” said Cassell. “When it’s 90-95- degrees in Charleston, it’s gonna be 76 on the mountain.”

And, if you’re not a hard core adrenaline junkie, that’s okay too. Cassell says adventure on the mountain isn’t “one size fits all”.

“Like with all action sports-skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, on TV, they want to show you extreme elements of it and it’s not like that for the normal participants,” Cassell said. “Don’t let it scare you off. We tell people if you can ride a bicycle, you can get down Easy Street, that’s our green trail.”

They also replace select chairs on the lift with bike racks.

“You get to the top of the lift, the lift attendants will have taken the bike out of the tray and hold it for you, and you take off back down the mountain,” exclaimed Cassell.

So, here’s the best way to stretch your buck. Cassell says to make sure to ask about their passes. The summer fun pass is free to anyone who stays with them. You get access to lift rides, a climbing wall, swimming, paddling, and their new disc golf course.

“We also have the mountain adventure pass which is $169 if you lodge with us,” Cassell added. “It’s three full days of everything there is to do on the mountain, the off road razor tour, Segways, and bike lessons.”

And if that isn’t enough fun for you, for the first time ever, you can actually take a whitewater rafting adventure through Snowshoe. Cassell says just ask about their deals for rafting trips to the New and Gauley Rivers.

For more information: https://www.snowshoemtn.com/plan-your-trip/deals-and-packages