Social Media challenges, quizzes can put you at risk for scams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — What was your first car or your high school mascot? What town did you grow up in? You may recognize these questions from the multiple social media trends that are circling Facebook.

But you may also recognize them as security questions. With people staying home and surfing through social media, more questionnaires and challenges are surfacing. Lt. Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department says you might want to think twice before you participate in these.

“We’ve seen a number of potential for scams that we’re really wanting to make sure the public is aware of,” Allard says.

The Beckley Police Department warns the community against these social media games. The answers to those questions could be used to unlock or reset your passwords to important accounts.

“We see lots of these where they’ll have a list of 20 questions. You know: what city did you grow up in? What high school did you graduate from? What was your school mascot? What was your first car? The name of your first child. The problem with this is, so many of these things are also used for many platforms for password reset,” Allard says.

Police ask you to avoid these challenges all together, and if you already shared a post with friends, delete it immediately.

“Potentially opening yourself up to having your accounts hacked, to have your identity stolen, things like that,” Allard says.

You can also make sure your accounts have two factor authorization to protect yourself even more.

“That it sends you a text to your phone, there are certain different apps for that. Or a password pin. Something that is unique and then something that changes every time so that if someone were to get this information, they’ll still not be able to access those accounts,” Allard says.

