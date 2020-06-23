Socially distant graduation ceremonies kick off in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — After questions of whether or not graduation would be in the cards, Kanawha County Schools will finally kick off their week full of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on Tuesday.

Herbert Hoover High School was the first of eight ceremonies throughout the week to walk across the stage at Laidley Field.

Shaking hands was not permitted and seats were socially distant. Kanawha County Schools asked that people wear masks and only immediate family members should attend.

While the class of 2020 has been far from traditional, faculty and staff are grateful to celebrate the students resilience.

“They already missed out on so many things. They missed out on their prom, they missed out on spring sports, so to be able to have some sort of graduation for them is really important,” said Mike Kelley, principal at Herbert Hoover High School.

Capital High School will also hold their graduation at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Laidley Field. Other ceremonies will follow this week from 10 a.m. Wednesday at George Washington, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at St. Albans, 10 a.m. Thursday at Sissonville, 7 p.m. Thursday at Riverside, 10 a.m. Friday at Nitro, 7 p.m. Friday at South Charleston.

