(WOWK) — The weekend weather should be a little warmer than normal but the chance of precipitation jumps on Sunday to the point that it’s good advice to take an umbrella.

The rain should advance in from the southwest even early on Sunday. Look for rain to pick up in intensity around mid day.

Most of the WOWK-TV 13 area should see just rain. Amounts could even top an inch so this will be a soggy kind of Sunday.

There could be significant ice in Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties as the air will be just a little colder there and rain could freeze in some areas. Anyone traveling there should monitor for possible slick driving conditions.

