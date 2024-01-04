WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Over 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products have been recalled, according to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. out of Mount Olive, New Jersey, is recalling some of its Brusseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie sampler product was produced on October 30, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

18-oz. plastic tray packages containing “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” printed with the lot and date codes. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

According to the alert, Minnesota collected unopened ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler products as part of the investigation. The product tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the Salmonella outbreak. The investigation is ongoing.

The USDA said that consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. In some cases, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

According to the USDA, older adults, infants and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.