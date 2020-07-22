Son arrested in fatal shooting of Nicholas County man

BIRCH RIVER, WV (WOWK) – A man has died and his son is in custody after a shooting in Nicholas County.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, of a reported shooting in Birch River.
According to deputies, the shooting began with an alleged altercation between the victim, David Allen Stover, 41, and the suspect, his son, David Allen Stover, Jr., 22, Deputies say during the altercation, the suspect allegedly shot and killed the victim with a firearm on the side of the road on US Route 19 in Birch River.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. The suspect was taken to the Central Regional Jail.
